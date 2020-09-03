Love County volunteer fire departments looking to fill empty positions

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Volunteer fire departments in Love County are looking to fill positions across the county.

“All departments are in need for volunteers. Nearly 30 to 40 people at least,” said Lake Murray Village Assistant Fire Chief Chad McMillan.

McMillan said 2020 has been a slow year recruiting new people because of canceled events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he said volunteer departments are always in search for new volunteers and said there’s a position for anyone willing to help.

“If you don’t have what it takes to turn into a burning building or if you’re fit to go into a burning house or the manual labor, we need rehab and there’s always something for someone to do, there’s a place for everyone,” said McMillan.

McMillan said some positions include bringing water to a scene, driving the vehicles or talking on the radio.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter can reach out to their local volunteer department to learn more.

