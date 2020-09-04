Advertisement

Ada-Ardmore renew rivalry on Friday

By David Reed
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Of all the rivalries across the state of Oklahoma, there is nothing quite like Ada versus Ardmore.

“This goes way back, way before I ever came to Ardmore,” Ardmore head coach Josh Newby said. “It’s just a great tradition. Ada High School has one of the most storied traditions in Oklahoma high school football history, and we have a pretty good one too.”

These two teams open the season with each other every year. It is like playing the super bowl on opening day. Ada took last year’s match-up 7-0 in a defensive battle. It was intense and this year’s game will be too.

“When you have two communities with a lot of pride and tradition, the way that these two do, that’s when you have that ‘heatedness’,” Ada head coach Chris Berus said. “You have that extra, that desire to compete just a little bit more and a little bit harder and a little bit longer. These two schools have been battling each other for a long, long time.”

Sports

Leonard cancels game with Commerce

Updated: 1 hour ago
By David Reed
The Leonard Tigers have canceled their football game for Friday night against Commerce.

Wynnewood cancels game with Lone Grove

Updated: 5 hours ago
By KXII Staff
The Wynnewood Savages have canceled their game with the Lone Grove Longhorns on Friday due to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Gunter and Pottsboro prepare for Friday showdown

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
By David Reed
The Gunter Tigers will head into Pottsboro on Friday night for one of the best games in the state of Texas.

Wynnewood Savages

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
By David Reed
The Wynnewood Savages are looking forward to growing into their new roles this season.

Melissa-Gunter Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
By KXII Staff
Melissa-Gunter Volleyball Highlights

Collinsville-Howe Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
By KXII Staff
Collinsville-Howe Volleyball Highlights