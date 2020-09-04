Ada-Ardmore renew rivalry on Friday

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Of all the rivalries across the state of Oklahoma, there is nothing quite like Ada versus Ardmore.

“This goes way back, way before I ever came to Ardmore,” Ardmore head coach Josh Newby said. “It’s just a great tradition. Ada High School has one of the most storied traditions in Oklahoma high school football history, and we have a pretty good one too.”

These two teams open the season with each other every year. It is like playing the super bowl on opening day. Ada took last year’s match-up 7-0 in a defensive battle. It was intense and this year’s game will be too.

“When you have two communities with a lot of pride and tradition, the way that these two do, that’s when you have that ‘heatedness’,” Ada head coach Chris Berus said. “You have that extra, that desire to compete just a little bit more and a little bit harder and a little bit longer. These two schools have been battling each other for a long, long time.”

