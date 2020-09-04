Advertisement

Business booming at Lake Texoma marinas this summer

By Meredith McCown
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAKE TEXOMA (KXII) - With the pandemic hurting businesses around the country this year, business at Lake Texoma is booming.

Months of being cooped up indoors and quarantining this spring led to a busy summer on the lake.

Highport Marina saw an around 20 percent increase from last year, and Grandpappy Point Marina saw a big jump as well.

Since the lake as the perfect social distancing activity, many people have come to work from home, and of course, get a breath of fresh air on the water.

“Our ramp’s busier, just the lake in general is a lot busier. The restaurants are busier,” said Lake Texoma regular Gina Scott.

She’s noticed the influx of people coming this summer.

“It’s hard to find rentals, even people trying to find boats and UTVs,” Scott said.

That’s because it’s been a record year for rentals.

Grandpappy Point Marina Brand Manager Tyler Walston said their boat and cabin rentals and slip occupancy skyrocketed.

“We’ve never seen so many people spend so much time at the lake like we have this summer,” Walston said.

He said social distancing, plus travel restrictions and cancelled summer plans, equals booming lake business.

They’ve seen an influx in yacht sales ... and have seen more people get into boating.

“Just the perfect storm of people spending time at the lake obviously, stimulus checks,” Walston said.

This summer also brought in more first time visitors from areas across North Texas.

In addition, much of their clientele and slip owners have come to the lake to work from home.

For Scott, it’s the perfect way to break free from quarantine.

“Otherwise our kids would be playing on computers, so now we’re outside and enjoying all the sunshine,” Scott said. “Everyone wants to be outdoors now. It’s the safest place to be.”

They expect a busy few days for Labor Day weekend, but with uncertainty looming around school this fall, Walston says lake season could be a little longer this year.

