Fannin County top 1% high risk for COVID-19

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Fannin county shot to the top one percent of counties in the United States, when it came to measuring the risk-levels of COVID-19, according to a hot-zone map, put out by the nation’s top researchers.

Harvard and Brown Universities measured the number of new COVID-19 cases over the last 7 days.

Thursday, Fannin County was listed as the 33 most likely place to catch coronavirus, in the country.

On August 27, Fannin County reported 166 inmates of the Choice Moore Transfer Facility, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fannin County health authority Dr. Jim Froelich said that’s why the county saw a fifty percent increase of positive cases, last week.

”They had somewhere between 800 to 1000 inmates, and of that 800 to 1000 inmates, they had 166 positives.” said Dr. Jim Froelich. ”When you have a county with an active case number in the 20′s to 30′s and you add 166 cases to that, you have a sudden increase.”

Dr. Froelich said that number has since gone down, and there’s no concern to the public of an outbreak.

”Those were asymptomatic patients. They went through a mass screening. These were not people who said ‘I have symptoms.’ So, they were without symptoms when they were tested” said Dr. Froelich.

Dr. Froelich said while there have been situations where tests have been invalid, such as the NFL, that is not the case in Fannin County.

”I don’t believe there’s any indication that that’s happened here, thought it is unusual to see such a large number in an asymptomatic population.” Dr. Froelich said.

He said these sudden jumps can happen anywhere.

”There are of course a lot of false negatives in all of our testing, but there are very few false positives.” Dr. Froelich said.

According to that same Harvard-Brown Hotzone map, Fannin County fell today from 33rd to the 1,240th most dangerous county.

But, Texoma isn’t in the clear just yet.

McCurtain, Love and Johnston counties are in the red zone.

For ’The Path to Zero’ study, click here:

