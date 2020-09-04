Advertisement

Mill Creek School District receives grant from wind farm

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) -A local wind farm still under construction in Mill Creek gave $50,000 to the Mill Creek school district Thursday morning to help students and teachers adapt to curriculum changes due to coronavirus.

Superintendent Lorinda Chancellor said the money made a big difference in the schools ability to teach children this year

“It’s a game changer for us,” Chancellor said.

The money will provide Chromebooks and iPads for the students

ALLETE Energy worked with Wanzek and GE Renewable Energy to create Diamond Springs wind farm. All three companies chipped in to take care of the district this year.

“When the school reached out we decided to donate and help the local community,” ALLETE Energy site manager Charles Speer said.

G.E. site manager Luke Williams agreed.

“This was a perfect opportunity to get in, help the schools and just show our appreciation,” Williams said.

Chancellor said the district got money from CARES, but it was only enough to cover technology for up to 6th grade, leaving the high school students still in need.

“Right now some of them have things at home, but most of them don’t,” Chancellor said.

Some students already had to quarantine this year, leaving administrators scrambling for solutions.

“The paper packets and things just don’t work,” Chancellor said.”Our kids need technology in their hands. They need to be able to hear a lecture and see a teacher.” Williams said G.E. believes technology shouldn’t just be for big city students.

“There’s amazing minds in the community,” Williams said. “They don’t just come from big towns. You have very intelligent kids from small communities.”

The district will also buy water bottle refill fountains... and foggers to help fight COVID.

Sophomore Halle Crowe says she’s excited to get new technology and a new curriculum to utilize it.

“I think I’m just overall excited that we get to do it online and if we do have to go out it will be easier,” Crowe said. “We won’t have to do packet work.”

But she still hopes school can stay open, because some things can’t be taught online.

“I’m big on FFA,” Crowe said. " So I’m looking forward to all of my FFA activities, showing and judging competitions.”

