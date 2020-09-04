New townhome development breaks ground in Denison

Denison, Texas (KXII) -

A Plano real estate development company started construction of a new townhome community in Denison Thursday.

“We want something that has a creative look to it, but something that people feel like it’s home,” said Dru Landrum, a Denison native and president of Preston Forrest Development.

Landrum first approached Independence Bank in Sherman about funding the project that he said will “add value to the community” and they said “it was a no-brainer.”

Landrum is planning to build a “high end” 12-unit development on the southwest corner of Crawford Street and Lillis Lane on the Waterloo Creek greenbelt.

It will consist of eleven three-bedroom homes with two and a half bathrooms and one two-bedroom home with two and a half baths.

“We had to redesign some floor plans a couple of times just to match the topography we have here and really that has been the biggest challenge with this project,” Landrum said. “You don’t feel like you are in an apartment or anything you like that it makes you feel like you are in your own home.”

He said all the homes will be available for rent and would be the perfect fit for anyone with a low maintenance lifestyle in search of “high quality real estate.”

“For the value, for what you’re getting the value is going to be a lot more in your favor than owning a home,” Landrum said.

Landrum said their current design layout will impress future residents and provide them with a different kind of real estate “not available in the area.”

Landrum says the size and location of the homes along with the added incentive not having to pay property taxes, insurance or worry about unexpected maintenance puts these future properties near the top of the market in the area.

“This area right here is prime for growth, really between Gateway Village and Morton Street,” Landrum said. “We think that over time this is just going to expand out over here and we’re just excited to be a part of it.”

Besides being “high end” properties there is no price range set for the townhomes.

Landrum said they hope to finish the development by May of next year.

