Pushmataha County couple rescued from flooded home

Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TALIHINA, Okla. (KXII) - Wednesday morning the Pushmataha County search and rescue team went out with the help of a drone to locate and save a couple from their flooded home. Now the couple shares their story, and what they need to recover.

“It was kind of terrifying because it happened so fast,” said Dee Sims of Talihina.

Water quickly surrounded the Pushmataha County couple’s home Tuesday night, leaving them stranded until the next morning.

“Went in and told my husband I said look this is coming up a lot faster than the last time it kinda flooded. Not even 20-30 minutes, it was up to our door. It just came in and rushed and we panicked, we didn’t know what to do,” said Sims.

Sims and her husband Dennis moved to Talihina just 3 months ago. All of their family live out of state.

“We spent every single dime we had on fixing that place up for us to retire in, you know we wanted to be out here in Oklahoma. Now we’re homeless,” said Sims.

They lost everything, but are thankful to be alive.

“There’s nothing you can do with a flash flood. There’s no preparedness unless you have a boat,” said Sims.

They say they were told by realtors the area didn’t flood..

“You need to really do research when you’re buying property out in the boonies. And I would listen more to the neighbors than I would the realtors. I don’t know what we’re gonna do yet. We don’t have any answers. I think that’s the hardest part for us right now is we have no answers,” said Sims.

The Red Cross helped move them into a motel, but they still have immediate needs.

“You know what we have on our backs is what we own,” said Sims.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for them.

“Your prayers, people that are praying for us, it moves mountains. It’s just phenomenal for us. It means more to us than any cash amount that you can give because I know God can do a lot more than people can do,” said Sims.

Water levels haven’t subsided on their property yet, but they’re hoping for the community’s help in cleaning up when the time comes.

“I’ve been through hurricanes, I’ve been through tornadoes, I’ve been through a lot. I’ve never been through a flash flood and I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” said Sims.

