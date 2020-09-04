Ruiz 4 Kids accepting applications for teacher mini-grants
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Ruiz 4 Kids is accepting applications for its Mini-Grants for Teachers Program for the 2020-2021 school year.
The grants are available to educators teaching at a public K-12 school within 50 miles of Denison, Texas. The program supports teachers doing in-person and online instruction.
Applications are available online at www.ruiz4kids.org and must be submitted by Sept. 8.
The grants will be awarded up to $1,000.
Last year, the program awarded $90,000 to teachers in Texas, California and South Carolina. More than $17,000 of that was awarded to teachers in Texas.
