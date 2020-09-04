Sunglasses and shorts suggested

Look for a hot and dry weekend except for a very low-end 10 percent chance of showers Saturday afternoon. Highs will run from 90 on Saturday to 94 by Labor Day. Winds will gradually increase over the weekend so it will be rather breezy by Monday.

The water vapor imagery shows a huge upper high across the western U.S., the air flow around this will eventually push a strong cold front into Texoma Tuesday night-Wednesday morning. The timing of the front will be overnight Tue into Wed. Expect a period of rain as the front passes Most likely overnight and into Wednesday. The computer projections are for about an inch of rain with this system.

Expect windy and cool weather Wednesday and Thursday, you’ll probably need a jacket on Wednesday! Overnight lows should run near 70 degrees with a light east to southeast wind, sunshine returns Thursday and the weather looks truly fine for next weekend in a comfortable early fall pattern.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, 10 percent rain, high 90, wind southeast at 10

Sunday: Mostly sunny, 92 degrees, winds south 10 to 20

Monday: Sunny skies, highs mid-90s, this is the hottest day of the forecast, breezy

Tuesday: increasing clouds a 30 percent chance of a late-day shower, windy with a high in the upper 80s

Wednesday: Stormy, windy and much cooler, 80 percent rain, falling temperatures

Thursday: Mostly sunny and rather windy, cool with a high in the upper 60s Friday: Sunny and mild, high upper 70s

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12