Advertisement

Suspects identified in Howe burglary-turned-shooting

Jamal Marsh
Jamal Marsh(Grayson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies have identified the suspects in a home burglary in Howe earlier this week that ended with one shot in the leg as they drove away.

Capt. Harvey Smitherman said deputies have arrested Jamal Marsh 18, of Sherman, and a 16-year-old juvenile from Bonham for breaking into a home on Red Road around 1 p.m. Monday.

Smitherman said the homeowner’s father observed the suspects loading stolen property into a vehicle and fired several shots as they drove away.

Smitherman said the suspects then drove to Wilson N. Jones Medical Center in Sherman.

The third suspect, Dasteveion Moore, 19, of Dallas, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

All three faces charges of burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm, and engaging in organized crime.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New townhome development breaks ground in Denison

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
A Plano real estate development company started construction of a new townhome community in Denison.

News

New town home development breaks ground in Denison

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Plano real estate development company started construction of a new town home community in Denison.

News

Mill Creek School District receives grant from wind farm

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
A local wind farm still under construction in Mill Creek gave $50,000 to the Mill Creek school district Thursday morning to help students and teachers adapt to curriculum changes due to coronavirus.

News

Pushmataha County couple rescued from flooded home

Updated: 17 hours ago
Wednesday morning the Pushmataha County search and rescue team went out with the help of a drone to locate and save a couple from their flooded home. Now the couple shares their story, and what they need to recover.

Latest News

News

Gainesville protesters turn themselves in after arrest warrants issued

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Three members of the PRO Gainesville activist group turned themselves in to Cooke County Jail Thursday morning, after warrants were issued for their arrest.

News

Love County volunteer fire departments looking to fill empty positions

Updated: 18 hours ago
Volunteer fire departments in Love County are looking to fill positions across the county.

News

Arrest warrants issued for Gainesville protesters following Sunday’s demonstration

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Michael Rogers
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of three PRO Gainesville activists who organized a march Sunday calling for the removal of a Confederate Monument at the Cooke County Courthouse.

News

Arrest warrants issued for Gainesville protesters following Sunday’s demonstration

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of three PRO Gainesville activists who organized a march Sunday calling for the removal of a Confederate Monument at the Cooke county courthouse.

News

Love County volunteer fire departments looking to fill empty positions

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
Volunteer fire departments in Love County are looking to fill positions across the county.

News

City of Hugo agrees to settlement with mother of children shot at by officers

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Nina Quatrino
The city of Hugo has agreed to a financial settlement with the mother of four children who were inside a truck that was shot at by the police department in April of 2019.