Suspects identified in Howe burglary-turned-shooting

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies have identified the suspects in a home burglary in Howe earlier this week that ended with one shot in the leg as they drove away.

Capt. Harvey Smitherman said deputies have arrested Jamal Marsh 18, of Sherman, and a 16-year-old juvenile from Bonham for breaking into a home on Red Road around 1 p.m. Monday.

Smitherman said the homeowner’s father observed the suspects loading stolen property into a vehicle and fired several shots as they drove away.

Smitherman said the suspects then drove to Wilson N. Jones Medical Center in Sherman.

The third suspect, Dasteveion Moore, 19, of Dallas, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

All three faces charges of burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm, and engaging in organized crime.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.