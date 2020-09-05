Arrests made in Murray County murder

MURRAY COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - Two people have been arrested for murder after a man’s body was found in Murray County in June.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 23-year-old Randall Justin Rudd and 20-year-old Shannon Mayorga were arrested for first degree murder death of 43-year-old Juan Manuel Rosas. Both are being held in Texas pending extradition to Oklahoma.

Rosas’s body was found in a field along Interstate 35 in Murray County in June. The Medical Examiner’s office says he died of a gunshot wound.

The investigation into Rosas’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or at tips@osbi.ok.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.

