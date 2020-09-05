Advertisement

2 injured, 6 boats destroyed in fire at Mill Creek Marina

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A boat fire at Mill Creek Marina early Saturday morning left two people injured and several boats destroyed.

The Locust Volunteer Fire Department says a large boat caught fire and spread to a nearby boathouse around 12:30 a.m.

Locust Fire Dept. Incident Commander David Carson says a husband, wife and daughter were on the boat.

At the time of the fire, he says the couple was on the boat deck, and their daughter was asleep underneath the deck.

He says the woman has burns on her arm and fell in the process of being rescued, and broke her arm.

Her daughter has burns on her hands.

Firefighters say the flames destroyed nine slips, six boats, a dockominium and two golf carts, kayaks and a Sea-Doo melted from the heat.

Carson says crews were able to contain the fire to the last four slips on each side of the boathouse, that had around 50 boats total.

Several crews responded to help, and the scene was cleared shortly before 5 a.m.

Carson says the boat owner believes it could be an electrical fire that started in the engine area, but the cause is undetermined.

The fire marshal hasn’t been able to investigate yet, since the boat is across the shore under water.

Whitesboro firefighters assisted Locust CVFD firefighters and surrounding departments with a multi alarm boat house fire...

Posted by Whitesboro Fire Department on Saturday, September 5, 2020
Posted by Locust CVFD on Saturday, September 5, 2020

