Denison nursing home hold member’s 100th birthday

By Michael Rogers
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENSION, Texas (KXII) -

At the Celebration Senior Living home in Denison cars lined up on the street with a police escort to drive by and say ‘happy birthday’ to a special resident on her birthday.

Rose Simonian turned 100 years old Saturday and was greeted with waves and wishes by friends and family.

Each car handing off a rose to the birthday girl.

Friends, family and staff at the facility all sang happy birthday to Simonian.

“It’s very special to ask the questions and hear the stories from 1920 to now it’s just amazing the things she’s seen and changed in her life,” said Jason Deets, executive director at Celebration Senior Living.

With hellos and waves from their cars, one by one members of the community that knew Rose drove by to wish her a happy 100th birthday.

“You’re my best friend dear, you know that don’t you?” said one female driver.  “I love you, happy birthday.”

Afterwards, Simonian was at a loss for words.

“I love you,” she said.  “I love everybody.”

One hundred roses and more for Rose’s 100th birthday.

