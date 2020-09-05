Advertisement

Group building homeless resource center in Denison

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A group that advocates for the homeless in Denison has plans to turn a vacant building into a resource center.

The old Lion’s Club building has been vacant for several years, and while it may just be an old, abandoned yellow building, it will soon serve a new purpose.

“Over the course of two years, we’ve helped two different couples that were both vets and we were able to get them off the street,” said Barbara Bailey.

Bailey is a homeless advocate in Denison, serving as president of the city’s Homeless Empowerment Actions Team, H.E.A.T. She says the group’s mission is to help people get back on their feet. That’s why when her team saw an opportunity to revamp a vacant building, they took it.

“So when we open our facility after we do the remodel, we will have three shower stations and two washers and dryers,” Bailey said.

Located on West Crawford Street, the old Lion’s Club building is just down the road from Center Cross Ministries.

Bailey says the space won’t be used as a camp, but as a resource center where people who need it can wash their clothes and apply for jobs online.

“A computer station where they can do internet searches and we can help them retrieve missing birth certificates and IDs that they need,” Bailey said.

She says now that they have the keys, they need help from the community.

“Their concern was that they didn’t want to grow homelessness, and we don’t want to do that either. We know that we need resources that aren’t there, like showers, hygiene and laundry facilities. So we’re not trying to duplicate any of those efforts, we’re trying to work in tandem with them,” Bailey said.

She says their next steps are going to be looking for volunteers.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oklahoma girls sprint toward success in after school club

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
The pandemic stopped the world in its tracks, but a group in Southern Oklahoma is looking to get young people moving again and be stronger than ever.

News

Oklahoma girls spring towards success in after school club

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Denison group starting homeless resource center

Updated: 3 hours ago
A group that advocates for the homeless in Denison has plans to turn a vacant building into a resource center.

Crime

Arrests made in Murray County murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
Two people have been arrested for murder after a man’s body was found in Murray County in June.

Latest News

News

Business booming at Lake Texoma marinas this summer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
Months of being cooped up indoors and quarantining this spring led to a busy summer on the lake.

News

Ruiz 4 Kids accepting applications for teacher mini-grants

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Ruiz 4 Kids is accepting applications for its Mini-Grants for Teachers Program for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Pushmataha County Couple rescued from flooded home

Updated: 9 hours ago
Wednesday morning, the Pushmataha County search and rescue team went out with the help of a drone to locate and save a couple from their flooded home. Now the couple shares their story, and what they need to recover.

Ap

Oklahoma upgrading COVID data, expects increase in positives

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oklahoma is making a number of changes to how it reports coronavirus data and expects an increase in the number of confirmed positive cases as a result, health officials said Friday.

News

Fannin County top 1% high risk for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Fannin county shot to the top one percent of counties in the United States, when it came to measuring the risk-levels of COVID-19, according to a hot-zone map, put out by the nation’s top researchers.

News

Suspects identified in Howe burglary-turned-shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Grayson County deputies have identified the suspects in a home burglary in Howe earlier this week that ended with one shot in the leg as they drove away.