Group building homeless resource center in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A group that advocates for the homeless in Denison has plans to turn a vacant building into a resource center.

The old Lion’s Club building has been vacant for several years, and while it may just be an old, abandoned yellow building, it will soon serve a new purpose.

“Over the course of two years, we’ve helped two different couples that were both vets and we were able to get them off the street,” said Barbara Bailey.

Bailey is a homeless advocate in Denison, serving as president of the city’s Homeless Empowerment Actions Team, H.E.A.T. She says the group’s mission is to help people get back on their feet. That’s why when her team saw an opportunity to revamp a vacant building, they took it.

“So when we open our facility after we do the remodel, we will have three shower stations and two washers and dryers,” Bailey said.

Located on West Crawford Street, the old Lion’s Club building is just down the road from Center Cross Ministries.

Bailey says the space won’t be used as a camp, but as a resource center where people who need it can wash their clothes and apply for jobs online.

“A computer station where they can do internet searches and we can help them retrieve missing birth certificates and IDs that they need,” Bailey said.

She says now that they have the keys, they need help from the community.

“Their concern was that they didn’t want to grow homelessness, and we don’t want to do that either. We know that we need resources that aren’t there, like showers, hygiene and laundry facilities. So we’re not trying to duplicate any of those efforts, we’re trying to work in tandem with them,” Bailey said.

She says their next steps are going to be looking for volunteers.

