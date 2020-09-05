Advertisement

Jefferson Elementary’s building expansion near completion

Construction on the project started in 2018 and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Construction on the project started in 2018 and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Jefferson Elementary Principal Myiesha Antwine said her school received around 5 million dollars from a school bond approval.

Antwine said the expansion will be 14,000 square feet. And will bring a gym to the school for the first time.

“This will be the place to be and this will be the place everyone is fighting to get into,” said Antwine

She said the new building will also bring more offices and a new nursing station.

