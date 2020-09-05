Advertisement

Oklahoma girls sprint toward success in after school club

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The pandemic stopped the world in its tracks, but a group in Southern Oklahoma is looking to get young people moving again and be stronger than ever.

“We’re teaching these girls how to make friends, how to keep friends, how to name emotions, how to process emotions, what to do when they feel down or when a friend is down,” said Girls on the Run of Southern Oklahoma Director Jodi Woydziak.

The afterschool group for girls in third through eighth grades is meant to train their minds and bodies to overcome.

“Now more than ever, during a pandemic, we’re finding that a lot of our participants don’t have an outlet,” Woydziak said.

They spend weeks working to meet their ultimate goal of running a 5K, but Woydziak says the program is about the journey, not the destination.

“you can walk, you can skip, you can jump, you can hop. It doesn’t matter,” Woydziak said.

She watched the group help many girls gain confidence and make new friends.

“One girl, in particular, was brand new. They had just moved to the state and her mom told us it was the first time she had seen her smile since they moved,” Woydziak said.

She says coaching the girls through friendships and feelings is rewarding for her too.

“It’s really quite amazing to see the girls from the beginning of the season to the end,” Woydziak said.

The club is adapting to the pandemic by providing girls with a journal and backpack to take home in case schools go virtual.

“They’ll at least have a journal so they can keep up with their lessons and kind of look and see what’s going on and still feel like part of the team when they come back,” Woydziak said.

Registration for Girls on the Run in Durant closes Sept. 9 and in Ardmore Sept. 23.

