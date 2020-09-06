Hundred sailed across Lake Murray for Trump boat parade

Carter County, Okla. (KXII) - Hundreds of people sailed across Lake Murray Sunday for a parade supporting President Donald trump.

Around 300 boats cruised around Lake Murray for the parade.

Organizer Scott Moore said it’s their way to honor the president and America.

Moore said the parade was also a way for he and the other boaters to exercise the first amendment right to assemble.

“To be able to come out and display that is just an awesome opportunity. It really makes you think about what America is, what it stands for and what it represents; not just here but across the world,” said Moore.

Dozens of people also gathered on shore to join in on the action.

