Advertisement

Hundred sailed across Lake Murray for Trump boat parade

Hundreds of people sailed across Lake Murray Sunday for a parade supporting President Donald trump.
Hundreds of people sailed across Lake Murray Sunday for a parade supporting President Donald trump.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carter County, Okla. (KXII) - Hundreds of people sailed across Lake Murray Sunday for a parade supporting President Donald trump.

Around 300 boats cruised around Lake Murray for the parade.

Organizer Scott Moore said it’s their way to honor the president and America.

Moore said the parade was also a way for he and the other boaters to exercise the first amendment right to assemble.

“To be able to come out and display that is just an awesome opportunity. It really makes you think about what America is, what it stands for and what it represents; not just here but across the world,” said Moore.

Dozens of people also gathered on shore to join in on the action.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kingston man jailed after leading police on high speed chase

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Kingston man is arrested after leading police on a high speed chase Saturday night.

News

Fink Motel opening for business next week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
After two years of work and renovation, the Fink Motel is almost open for business.

News

Jefferson Elementary expansion near completion in Ardmore

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Construction on the project started in 2018 and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

News

Denison nursing home hold member’s 100th birthday

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Michael Rogers
At the Celebration Senior Living home in Denison cars lined up on the street with a police escort to drive by and say ‘happy birthday’ to a special resident on her birthday.

Latest News

News

2 injured, 6 boats destroyed in fire at Mill Creek Marina

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
A boat fire at Mill Creek Marina early Saturday morning left several boats destroyed.

News

Oklahoma girls sprint toward success in after school club

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Cluiss
The pandemic stopped the world in its tracks, but a group in Southern Oklahoma is looking to get young people moving again and be stronger than ever.

News

Group building homeless resource center in Denison

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT
|
By Nina Quatrino
A group that advocates for the homeless in Denison has plans to turn a vacant building into a resource center.

News

Oklahoma girls spring towards success in after school club

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT

News

Denison group starting homeless resource center

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT
A group that advocates for the homeless in Denison has plans to turn a vacant building into a resource center.

Crime

Arrests made in Murray County murder

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
By Kris Crawford
Two people have been arrested for murder after a man’s body was found in Murray County in June.