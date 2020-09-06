Kingston man jailed after leading police on high speed chase

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Kingston man is arrested after leading police on a high speed chase Saturday night.

Kingston Police said the chase started on Highway 32 when an officer tried to pull 34-year-old Clinton Robertson over for a warrant, but Robertson continued driving.

The pursuit reached speeds of around 100 miles per hour.

Robertson, a Kingston local stopped on highway 7-A and McDuffee road where he was arrested.

Police say he made a sharp turn after slamming his brakes, causing the officer to swipe a tree in his car.

He’s facing a slew of Charges including eluding officers and meth possession.

