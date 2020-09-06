Advertisement

Kingston man jailed after leading police on high speed chase

A Kingston man is arrested after leading police on a high speed chase Saturday night.
A Kingston man is arrested after leading police on a high speed chase Saturday night.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Kingston man is arrested after leading police on a high speed chase Saturday night.

Kingston Police said the chase started on Highway 32 when an officer tried to pull 34-year-old Clinton Robertson over for a warrant, but Robertson continued driving.

The pursuit reached speeds of around 100 miles per hour.

Robertson, a Kingston local stopped on highway 7-A and McDuffee road where he was arrested.

Police say he made a sharp turn after slamming his brakes, causing the officer to swipe a tree in his car.

He’s facing a slew of Charges including eluding officers and meth possession.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundred sailed across Lake Murray for Trump boat parade

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
Hundreds of people sailed across Lake Murray Sunday for a parade supporting President Donald trump.

News

Fink Motel opening for business next week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
After two years of work and renovation, the Fink Motel is almost open for business.

News

Jefferson Elementary expansion near completion in Ardmore

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Construction on the project started in 2018 and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

News

Denison nursing home hold member’s 100th birthday

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Michael Rogers
At the Celebration Senior Living home in Denison cars lined up on the street with a police escort to drive by and say ‘happy birthday’ to a special resident on her birthday.

Latest News

News

2 injured, 6 boats destroyed in fire at Mill Creek Marina

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
A boat fire at Mill Creek Marina early Saturday morning left several boats destroyed.

News

Oklahoma girls sprint toward success in after school club

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Cluiss
The pandemic stopped the world in its tracks, but a group in Southern Oklahoma is looking to get young people moving again and be stronger than ever.

News

Group building homeless resource center in Denison

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT
|
By Nina Quatrino
A group that advocates for the homeless in Denison has plans to turn a vacant building into a resource center.

News

Oklahoma girls spring towards success in after school club

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT

News

Denison group starting homeless resource center

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT
A group that advocates for the homeless in Denison has plans to turn a vacant building into a resource center.

Crime

Arrests made in Murray County murder

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
By Kris Crawford
Two people have been arrested for murder after a man’s body was found in Murray County in June.