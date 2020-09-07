Grayson County offering free COVID-19 testing

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you live in Grayson County, you can get tested for COVID-19 for free starting this week.

The Grayson County Health Department is offering free testing beginning this Tuesday.

There’s no requirements to get tested, and you’ll get results in two to four days.

Positive results will get a medical consultation from a provider.

Testing will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the near future.

To sign up, go to this website.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.