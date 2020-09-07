Advertisement

Local law enforcement says scammers are now sending texts

By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new wave of scams has been circulating cell phones across the country, text messages with potentially dangerous links.

“And it’s like any other type of scam, if you don’t know for sure who you’re dealing with or why it’s coming to you then don’t partake in its” said Mike Eppler with the Denison Police Department.

Over the past month, people have received text messages about mail delivery with their name and a potentially dangerous link. Eppler says the scammers are targeting locals as well.

“They’re trying to get money from you or they’re trying to steal from you in some way. They’re trying to get your personal information to do things with it and can really hurt a person,” said Eppler.

He says their department can’t do much to catch the scammers, but like to stay informed.

“Unless money is exchanged or money is lost, we can’t really do a report on it. But we do like to know about it. And also whatever organization it is whether it’s the postal service or whomever it may be, they want to know about it too,” said Eppler.

“The postal service isn’t sending texts out like that,” said Paul Ecker, a postal inspector for the United States Postal Service.

He says the USPIS enforces all laws related to mail services for the USPS.

“There’s different spam blockers out there that can be provided by your phone service or even by an app on your phone, and then you can also report it to us at cybercrime@uspis.gov,” said Ecker.

In the text, the scammer pretends to be from a service like USPS, UPS, or FedEx, and includes a link for more information.

“The standard way that the postal service will alert you to a parcel delivery is they’ll put a form on your door. You’ll find a notice either in your P.O. box or on your door at your residence alerting you to that parcel. They’re not going to send you a text,” said Ecker.

Ecker says smishing, or fraud by text, is a method scammers are switching to.

“It used to just be an email deal and now they’re expanding horizons and attacking the cell phone cause more people are doing a lot of business by their cell phone,” said Ecker.

Both say receiving the text doesn’t mean your information has been compromised, but clicking the link could be dangerous.

“I would not open it. I would just delete it,” said Eppler.

