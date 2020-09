Texas (KXII) - After two weeks of play, three Texoma teams have been ranked in the top ten statewide.

3A division I: Pottsboro 3rd.

3A division II: Gunter 2nd.

2A division I: Lindsay 8th.

S&S head coach Josh Aleman was also named the 3A coach of the week after a week two win over Callisburg, leading the Rams to a 2-0 start.

