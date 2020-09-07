Advertisement

Traffic stop turns into suspect held at gunpoint in Van Alstyne

A Van Alstyne traffic stop turned into a man getting held at gunpoint and put in jail.
A Van Alstyne traffic stop turned into a man getting held at gunpoint and put in jail.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne traffic stop turned into a man getting held at gunpoint and put in jail.

Police say on Saturday, officers pulled over Jamanuel Square for having a fake license plate, and found marijuana in his car.

That’s when the 25-year-old fled to a neighborhood near Rigsby Street and hid in someone’s shed.

Police say the homeowner found him, held him at gunpoint and called 911.

Square got away, and the homeowner told police he felt threatened, so he fired a warning shot in the air.

Police found Square nearby and arrested him for evading, drug possession and having a fake license plate.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grayson County offering free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
If you live in Grayson County, you can get tested for COVID-19 for free starting this week.

News

Kingston man jailed after leading police on high speed chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Kingston man is arrested after leading police on a high speed chase Saturday night.

News

Hundred sailed across Lake Murray for Trump boat parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Hundreds of people sailed across Lake Murray Sunday for a parade supporting President Donald trump.

News

Fink Motel opening for business next week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
After two years of work and renovation, the Fink Motel is almost open for business.

Latest News

News

Jefferson Elementary expansion near completion in Ardmore

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Construction on the project started in 2018 and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

News

Denison nursing home hold member’s 100th birthday

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Michael Rogers
At the Celebration Senior Living home in Denison cars lined up on the street with a police escort to drive by and say ‘happy birthday’ to a special resident on her birthday.

News

2 injured, 6 boats destroyed in fire at Mill Creek Marina

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
A boat fire at Mill Creek Marina early Saturday morning left several boats destroyed.

News

Oklahoma girls sprint toward success in after school club

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Cluiss
The pandemic stopped the world in its tracks, but a group in Southern Oklahoma is looking to get young people moving again and be stronger than ever.

News

Group building homeless resource center in Denison

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT
|
By Nina Quatrino
A group that advocates for the homeless in Denison has plans to turn a vacant building into a resource center.

News

Oklahoma girls spring towards success in after school club

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT