Traffic stop turns into suspect held at gunpoint in Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne traffic stop turned into a man getting held at gunpoint and put in jail.

Police say on Saturday, officers pulled over Jamanuel Square for having a fake license plate, and found marijuana in his car.

That’s when the 25-year-old fled to a neighborhood near Rigsby Street and hid in someone’s shed.

Police say the homeowner found him, held him at gunpoint and called 911.

Square got away, and the homeowner told police he felt threatened, so he fired a warning shot in the air.

Police found Square nearby and arrested him for evading, drug possession and having a fake license plate.

