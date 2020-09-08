Father and son arrested in 2017 Fannin County shooting

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Two men were arrested last week in a Fannin County shooting from more than three years ago.

It left a man with permanent brain damage.

Detectives broke the case last week.

Now, three years later, Charles Briggs, 42, and Joshua Briggs, 23, are facing felony charges.

“The sheriff’s office never quit working on this case," said Sheriff Mark Johnson.

In late July 2017, Johnson said three suspects broke into Gina and Johnny Jones home, trying to kill Johnny.

“Gina Jones was seriously assaulted, and her husband Johnny Jones was shot in the head with a large caliber handgun," Johnson said.

Johnny, now 59, was put into a coma and hospitalized for 90 days.

Ever since, he’s been in an assisted living facility in a wheelchair with permanent brain injuries.

The bullet is still lodged in his brain since it’s too dangerous to remove.

Johnson said he’s suffered from some memory loss.

“But he does remember everything leading up all the way up to the point of being shot," Johnson said.

Deputies arrested Joshua in Bonham and they caught up with his father Charles in Dodd City.

Charles ran away into a pasture and hid, until search dogs found him.

Charles' brother and third suspect Dallas Briggs died last year from an unrelated motorcycle crash.

“Our detectives never stopped working on the case. We kept following the evidence, and we’re happy that we could finally bring some justice to the Jones family," Johnson said.

Joshua was also arrested in an unrelated case last year, accused of stealing more than $100,000 in cattle and property.

Johnson said he was a suspect in this case at the time, but they couldn’t connect him until last week.

He confirms meth is involved and that drugs are a potential motive.

“My promise to everyone is we will never stop," Johnson said.

Both Charles and Joshua are out on bond.

The father and son face charges for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and burglary with intent to commit a felony.

