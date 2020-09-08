Advertisement

Gainesville ISD provides COVID updates through live dashboard

By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - School is back in session for Texoma students. One district is taking every step they can to be transparent with their community.

Gainesville ISD is in their third week of school, and Superintendent, Dr. Desmontes Stewart says they haven’t run into problems, despite positive cases within the district.

“Some of those students have been self-quarantined because of a parent who may have been exposed to someone or who may have tested positive," said Stewart.

As of Tuesday, they have 6 active students cases and 130 students in quarantine.

“Just to make sure that we’re taking all the precautionary measures that we possibly can to keep everyone safe, we’ve gone ahead, the parents communicate with us," said Stewart,

Dr. Stewart says 30% of students attend class virtually and 70% come to campus. They started a live dashboard on their website to give parents the most up-to-date information.

“We want our parents to feel comfortable in sending their kids to school. We want our kids and our staff to be comfortable coming to school," said Stewart.

Numbers for each campus are separated by staff and students with active cases, recovered cases and those in quarantine.

“We’re dealing with a very small number of students who are active cases. A lot of the quarantines are just precautionary measures that are being taken," said Stewart.

Gainesville students quarantined are given packets for their time in at-home learning to make their transition back to campus easier.

“Change is difficult for us as adults, but imagine that of a kid. We’re gonna always do what’s in the best interest of kids," said Stewart.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Father and son arrested in 2017 Fannin County shooting

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Meredith McCown
Two men were arrested last week in a Fannin County shooting from more than three years ago.

News

Grayson County begins free COVID-19 testing at health department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Free COVID-19 testing started at the Grayson County health department Tuesday.

News

Gainesville ISD provides COVID updates through live dashboard

Updated: 6 hours ago
School is back in session for Texoma students. One district is taking every step they can to be transparent with their community.

News

Love Co. treasurer indicted accused of embezzling thousands

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Love County Treasurer Lorry Hull has been indicted, accused of embezzling thousands.

Latest News

News

Ardmore man walks 146 miles in honor of son becoming US Marine

Updated: 20 hours ago
An Ardmore man is walking over 100 miles to Norman, Oklahoma and back within 54 hours, at the same time his son completes his final challenge before earning the title of United State Marine.

News

Trenton man says good-bye to family ran newspaper

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
A Texas town’s newspaper closed it’s doors this year, after years of serving the community. But, the town wouldn’t let their editor say goodbye without a huge thank you.

News

Ardmore man walks 146 miles in honor of son becoming US Marine

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
An Ardmore man is walking over 100 miles to Norman, Oklahoma and back within 54 hours, at the same time his son completes his final challenge before earning the title of United State Marine.

News

Man injured in Sherman stabbing

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman police are investigating a stabbing that happened around midnight Monday.

News

Local law enforcement says scammers are now sending texts

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By Emily Tabar
A new wave of scams has been circulating cell phones across the country, text messages with potentially dangerous links.

News

Local law enforcement says scammers are now sending texts

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
A new wave of scams has been circulating cell phones across the country, text messages with potentially dangerous links.