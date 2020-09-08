Gainesville ISD provides COVID updates through live dashboard

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - School is back in session for Texoma students. One district is taking every step they can to be transparent with their community.

Gainesville ISD is in their third week of school, and Superintendent, Dr. Desmontes Stewart says they haven’t run into problems, despite positive cases within the district.

“Some of those students have been self-quarantined because of a parent who may have been exposed to someone or who may have tested positive," said Stewart.

As of Tuesday, they have 6 active students cases and 130 students in quarantine.

“Just to make sure that we’re taking all the precautionary measures that we possibly can to keep everyone safe, we’ve gone ahead, the parents communicate with us," said Stewart,

Dr. Stewart says 30% of students attend class virtually and 70% come to campus. They started a live dashboard on their website to give parents the most up-to-date information.

“We want our parents to feel comfortable in sending their kids to school. We want our kids and our staff to be comfortable coming to school," said Stewart.

Numbers for each campus are separated by staff and students with active cases, recovered cases and those in quarantine.

“We’re dealing with a very small number of students who are active cases. A lot of the quarantines are just precautionary measures that are being taken," said Stewart.

Gainesville students quarantined are given packets for their time in at-home learning to make their transition back to campus easier.

“Change is difficult for us as adults, but imagine that of a kid. We’re gonna always do what’s in the best interest of kids," said Stewart.

