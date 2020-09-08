Grayson County begins free COVID-19 testing at health department

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Free COVID-19 testing started at the Grayson County health department Tuesday.

“I’m just getting my COVID-19 test so I can go back to college," Dusty Mayer said.

Mayer is one of dozens who showed up to the first day of free COVID-19 testing at the Grayson County Health Department.

Mayer lives in Van Alstyne, and said he needed a negative test result to go back to college in Mckinney, so he made an appointment online.

“I don’t have any symptoms, a co-worker of my wife tested positive so we’re having to get tested right now," Mayer said.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said it is drive-thru testing, free for any Grayson County resident, through a company called gogettested.com.

“What it’s doing for the Grayson County Health Department, it’s letting us get back to our core business, the state has this service available to us at no charge so we’re going to take advantage of it," Magers said.

Magers said you sign up for an appointment online and show up to the health department at your allotted time.

He said results take 48 to 96 hours.

“The thing for our citizens is going to be that they will now have an alternative to a nasal swab which I believe is keeping some folks from getting tested, to an oral swab, its a PCR test which is considered the blue label standard in the testing industry," Magers said.

Mayer said he is happy it is an oral swab.

“I had a lot of anxiety about having a little swab going in my nose so if it’s the throat I’m a lot happier about that," Mayer said.

