Advertisement

Grayson County begins free COVID-19 testing at health department

Dozens lines up for free COVID-19 testing at the Grayson County Health Department Tuesday.
Dozens lines up for free COVID-19 testing at the Grayson County Health Department Tuesday.(kxii)
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Free COVID-19 testing started at the Grayson County health department Tuesday.

“I’m just getting my COVID-19 test so I can go back to college," Dusty Mayer said.

Mayer is one of dozens who showed up to the first day of free COVID-19 testing at the Grayson County Health Department.

Mayer lives in Van Alstyne, and said he needed a negative test result to go back to college in Mckinney, so he made an appointment online.

“I don’t have any symptoms, a co-worker of my wife tested positive so we’re having to get tested right now," Mayer said.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said it is drive-thru testing, free for any Grayson County resident, through a company called gogettested.com.

“What it’s doing for the Grayson County Health Department, it’s letting us get back to our core business, the state has this service available to us at no charge so we’re going to take advantage of it," Magers said.

Magers said you sign up for an appointment online and show up to the health department at your allotted time.

He said results take 48 to 96 hours.

“The thing for our citizens is going to be that they will now have an alternative to a nasal swab which I believe is keeping some folks from getting tested, to an oral swab, its a PCR test which is considered the blue label standard in the testing industry," Magers said.

Mayer said he is happy it is an oral swab.

“I had a lot of anxiety about having a little swab going in my nose so if it’s the throat I’m a lot happier about that," Mayer said.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Love Co. treasurer indicted accused of embezzling thousands

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Love County Treasurer Lorry Hull has been indicted, accused of embezzling thousands.

News

Ardmore man walks 146 miles in honor of son becoming US Marine

Updated: 18 hours ago
An Ardmore man is walking over 100 miles to Norman, Oklahoma and back within 54 hours, at the same time his son completes his final challenge before earning the title of United State Marine.

News

Trenton man says good-bye to family ran newspaper

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
A Texas town’s newspaper closed it’s doors this year, after years of serving the community. But, the town wouldn’t let their editor say goodbye without a huge thank you.

News

Ardmore man walks 146 miles in honor of son becoming US Marine

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
An Ardmore man is walking over 100 miles to Norman, Oklahoma and back within 54 hours, at the same time his son completes his final challenge before earning the title of United State Marine.

Latest News

News

Man injured in Sherman stabbing

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman police are investigating a stabbing that happened around midnight Monday.

News

Local law enforcement says scammers are now sending texts

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
A new wave of scams has been circulating cell phones across the country, text messages with potentially dangerous links.

News

Local law enforcement says scammers are now sending texts

Updated: 23 hours ago
A new wave of scams has been circulating cell phones across the country, text messages with potentially dangerous links.

News

Traffic stop turns into suspect held at gunpoint in Van Alstyne

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
A Van Alstyne traffic stop turned into a man getting held at gunpoint and put in jail.

News

Grayson County offering free COVID-19 testing

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
If you live in Grayson County, you can get tested for COVID-19 for free starting this week.

News

Kingston man jailed after leading police on high speed chase

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
A Kingston man is arrested after leading police on a high speed chase Saturday night.