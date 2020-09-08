Advertisement

House expected to vote on marijuana decriminalization bill in September

In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical dispensary in Denver.
In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical dispensary in Denver.(Ed Andrieski | AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Congress is expected to vote on a bill this month that would federally decriminalize marijuana.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, known as the MORE Act, would remove marijuana from the list of scheduled substances under the Controlled Substances Act.

The bill, sponsored by New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, also eliminates criminal penalties for anyone who manufactures, distributes or possesses marijuana.

The MORE Act has 99 cosponsors in the Democratic-controlled House. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is the lone Republican cosponsor.

POLITICO reported an August email from House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., stated the vote would happen in September.

It calls for a 5% tax on marijuana products, and the revenue would go toward a trust fund to support programs and services for people and businesses in communities impacted by the federal war on drugs.

People who were convicted of marijuana-related crimes would also have an opportunity to have those records expunged.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris introduced the MORE Act in the Senate last year. The bill likely faces a tougher road to passage in the GOP-controlled chamber.

Eleven states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rochester police leaders retire in wake of calls for change

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Top police leaders in Rochester are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city’s handling of the the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

National Politics

Georgia investigating double voting in primary election

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These voters submitted absentee ballots but also voted in person, a problem that happened across 100 Georgia counties, and election officials didn’t catch them in time to keep the second votes from being tallied, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

National

Around the country, at least 76 wildfires are burning, prompting red flag warnings in several states

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
A 60-degree temperature drop in Colorado, a devastating firestorm in Washington, and nearly two dozen large fires burning throughout California.

National

Helicopters pull more people from burning California forest

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New wildfires ravaged bone-dry California during a scorching Labor Day weekend that saw a dramatic airlift of more than 200 people trapped by flames and ended with the state’s largest utility turning off power to 172,000 customers to try to prevent its power lines and other equipment from sparking more fires.

Latest News

National

Trump expands ban on new offshore drilling sites in Atlantic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump says he is expanding offshore drilling moratorium to Florida’s Atlantic coast, Georgia and South Carolina.

National Politics

Congress investigates Fort Hood following soldier deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Congress will launch an investigation into sexual assault, disappearances, deaths and the leadership’s response at Fort Hood after 28 soldiers stationed at the U.S. Army base in Texas died this year, two subcommittee leaders announced Tuesday.

National

The presidential race could sway Granite State races

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

National

7 fatally shot at illegal California marijuana growing site

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The crime scene was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Monday when Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the community of Aguanga about 50 miles north of San Diego.

National Politics

Chipping in? Trump may put up his own cash on reelection

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is putting out the word that he is considering spending as much as $100 million of his own fortune on his reelection effort as campaign officials try to buck up key supporters and donors in the face of daunting polling numbers and other bad news.