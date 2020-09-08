Advertisement

Love Co. treasurer indicted accused of embezzling thousands

Lorry Hull
Lorry Hull(None)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - The Love County Treasurer has pleaded not guilty to two felony embezzlement charges.

A multicounty grand jury indicted Lorry Hull, 41, last week.

Court records say the first embezzlement allegedly occurred in July, when Hull is accused of using more than $15,000 of public cash for herself.

She’s accused of doing it again in mid-August with more than $5,000.

The 41-year-old has served as county treasurer since 2013.

If convicted she faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine 3-times the embezzled money.

