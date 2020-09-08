Advertisement

Man injured in Sherman stabbing

Sherman police are investigating a stabbing that happened around midnight Monday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are investigating a stabbing that happened around midnight Monday.

Police were called to South Heritage Parkway, where they were told a man was running around an apartment complex with a knife calling out for someone to fight.

Police say he turned out to be the victim, and had just gotten attacked by another man with a knife.

They say the suspect fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The victim took himself to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

