Man injured in Sherman stabbing
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are investigating a stabbing that happened around midnight Monday.
Police were called to South Heritage Parkway, where they were told a man was running around an apartment complex with a knife calling out for someone to fight.
Police say he turned out to be the victim, and had just gotten attacked by another man with a knife.
They say the suspect fled the scene.
No arrests have been made.
The victim took himself to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
