Man injured in Sherman stabbing

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are investigating a stabbing that happened around midnight Monday.

Police were called to South Heritage Parkway, where they were told a man was running around an apartment complex with a knife calling out for someone to fight.

Police say he turned out to be the victim, and had just gotten attacked by another man with a knife.

They say the suspect fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The victim took himself to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

