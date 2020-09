(KXII) - Most area high schools in Oklahoma began their season last Friday, with others wrapping up their second week of play. Several Texoma teams landed in the top ten in the state for the week of September 7th.

5A: Ardmore #5

3A: Plainview #9

3A: Kingston #10

A: Ringling #3

