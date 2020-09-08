Advertisement

Rain chances increase, temperatures decrease

Cold front getting closer
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Weather Aware for scattered Wednesday thunderstorms, beware of lightning and pockets of heavy rainfall. Some spots may pick up a couple of inches.

The water vapor imagery shows a huge upper low centered over Utah, this feature will move little over the next day or so.

What’s happening here: There’s a very slow-moving cold front stretching across western and norther Oklahoma, it is moving southward but it expected to stall before it reaches Texoma. Meanwhile the upper low is throwing out little “waves” that provide lifting. In such a moist atmosphere we’re seeing some heavy rain to our west, but since the low isn’t moving much the heaviest rain should remain west of Texoma. However, we’re right on the edge of this system so some coverage of thunderstorms is likely. Severe weather is not expected, it’s mostly a “lightning and heavy rainfall” kind of deal. How much rain?  The computer projections are for one to two inches in Texoma, generally heavier west and lesser amounts east. Some areas across southwestern Oklahoma could pick up quite a bit more than that.

Overnight lows should run near 70 degrees with a light east to southeast wind.

Highs on Wednesday will depend greatly on how much cloud cover and rain we have, but in general it will be cooler west of I-35 and somewhat warmer to the east.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 80% Thunderstorms west to 30% east, average rain chance 60%, Highs 75 west to 87 east

Thursday: 40% Showers and thunderstorms, noticeably cooler, highs in the 70s

Friday: 30% Showers, should end before ball games, highs lower 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy, 20% showers, warmer, high near 90

Sunday: Partly cloudy, 20% showers

Monday: Mostly sunny, highs near average in the mid-80s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high upper 80s

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

