Sherman and Denison begin football practice.

(KXII) - For the last 4 weeks, the Sherman Bearcats and Denison Yellow Jackets have been watching other teams suit up and play football. Even though they weren’t able to go through a full practice, they were allowed to have sport specific practice for one hour a day. On Monday, they were able to put their helmets on for the first time. It was a moment they’ve been waiting weeks for.

“It feels great. We’ve been practicing for so long in just shorts and a t-shirt,” said Denison quarterback Caleb Heavner. “It feels better to get out here with at least a helmet.”

“It feels great to be with the team, be with the coaches,” said Denison linebacker Javonte Briscoe. “We’ve been practicing for this, and preparing for this moment.”

Even though they are back on the field, things are still a little different. With new safety protocols like wearing masks and spacing out, coaches are adapting to the new normal.

“We just can’t have that many kids in the locker room,” said Sherman head coach JD Martinez. “We have them spaced out by odd and even lockers. They have an open locker in between. They have to keep their masks on while they’re inside. We’re following our procedures and protocols that we put into place, to keep our kids very safe.”

“We are trying everything we can to make sure they have their masks,” said Denison head coach Chad Rogers. “We tell them everyday, we’re going to do what we have to do, so we can do what we want to do. These kids are hungry. They want to play on Friday nights, and Thursday nights. They just want to play.”

Classes 1 through 4A have been back in action since the first week of August, which has given other programs the motivation they needed.

“Especially seeing all of the smaller schools starting up, watching their games,” said Sherman safety Jeffery Banks. “It really made me want to get back out there even more.”

“When the pandemic started, we took a hit, but we got right back to work,” said Sherman linebacker Brandon Bonilla. “That wasn’t going to stop us from improving as a team.”

