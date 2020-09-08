Advertisement

Trenton man says good-bye to family ran newspaper

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - A Texas town’s newspaper closed it’s doors this year, after years of serving the community. But, the town wouldn’t let their editor say goodbye without a huge thank you.

“I’ve been in that capacity for a long long time.” said Tom McHolmes.

And a long long time is right.

In 1909, Tom McHolme’s father and grandfather founded the Trenton Tribune.

McHolmes said he started working there when he was just six or seven years old.

”I swept the floor, stacked paper, counted papers- when I was a little bit older, ’cause I couldn’t count back then, so I really grew up in it.” McHolmes said.

For 62 years, McHolmes worked his way from sweeping floors, to becoming a reporter, to finally editor and publisher of the family newspaper.

He said he worked at the paper as long as he possibly could.

In April, McHolmes said goodbye to the award-winning paper.

”My second home. I get a little teary eyed and I’m sorry, but when I look back there, tears come to my eyes. I love it.” McHolmes said.

The town of Trenton couldn’t let him close the newspaper without a proper thank you.

McHolmes was recognized during the town’s Labor Day parade.

He was awarded with letters and cards from the community, painted rocking chairs, proclamations authorized by State Representative Reggie Smith, and even received recognition from the Texas Press Association in Austin.

News 12 asked him what his thoughts were towards journalism.

”We need it. We need journalism. People need to know what’s going on, and what to expect. (And) Only through journalism can the average person know that. By reading, and viewing television. It’s a dynamic source. We’ve got to keep the media.” McHolmes said.

David Hamrick, Trenton’s former Mayor, said someone has already purchased the building, but couldn’t say what it will become.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ardmore man walks 146 miles in honor of son becoming US Marine

Updated: 24 minutes ago
An Ardmore man is walking over 100 miles to Norman, Oklahoma and back within 54 hours, at the same time his son completes his final challenge before earning the title of United State Marine.

News

Ardmore man walks 146 miles in honor of son becoming US Marine

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Joe Valdez
An Ardmore man is walking over 100 miles to Norman, Oklahoma and back within 54 hours, at the same time his son completes his final challenge before earning the title of United State Marine.

News

Man injured in Sherman stabbing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman police are investigating a stabbing that happened around midnight Monday.

News

Local law enforcement says scammers are now sending texts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
A new wave of scams has been circulating cell phones across the country, text messages with potentially dangerous links.

Latest News

News

Local law enforcement says scammers are now sending texts

Updated: 4 hours ago
A new wave of scams has been circulating cell phones across the country, text messages with potentially dangerous links.

News

Traffic stop turns into suspect held at gunpoint in Van Alstyne

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
A Van Alstyne traffic stop turned into a man getting held at gunpoint and put in jail.

News

Grayson County offering free COVID-19 testing

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
If you live in Grayson County, you can get tested for COVID-19 for free starting this week.

News

Kingston man jailed after leading police on high speed chase

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
A Kingston man is arrested after leading police on a high speed chase Saturday night.

News

Hundred sailed across Lake Murray for Trump boat parade

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Hundreds of people sailed across Lake Murray Sunday for a parade supporting President Donald trump.

News

Fink Motel opening for business next week

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT
|
By Michael Rogers
After two years of work and renovation, the Fink Motel is almost open for business.