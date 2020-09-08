Trenton man says good-bye to family ran newspaper

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - A Texas town’s newspaper closed it’s doors this year, after years of serving the community. But, the town wouldn’t let their editor say goodbye without a huge thank you.

“I’ve been in that capacity for a long long time.” said Tom McHolmes.

And a long long time is right.

In 1909, Tom McHolme’s father and grandfather founded the Trenton Tribune.

McHolmes said he started working there when he was just six or seven years old.

”I swept the floor, stacked paper, counted papers- when I was a little bit older, ’cause I couldn’t count back then, so I really grew up in it.” McHolmes said.

For 62 years, McHolmes worked his way from sweeping floors, to becoming a reporter, to finally editor and publisher of the family newspaper.

He said he worked at the paper as long as he possibly could.

In April, McHolmes said goodbye to the award-winning paper.

”My second home. I get a little teary eyed and I’m sorry, but when I look back there, tears come to my eyes. I love it.” McHolmes said.

The town of Trenton couldn’t let him close the newspaper without a proper thank you.

McHolmes was recognized during the town’s Labor Day parade.

He was awarded with letters and cards from the community, painted rocking chairs, proclamations authorized by State Representative Reggie Smith, and even received recognition from the Texas Press Association in Austin.

News 12 asked him what his thoughts were towards journalism.

”We need it. We need journalism. People need to know what’s going on, and what to expect. (And) Only through journalism can the average person know that. By reading, and viewing television. It’s a dynamic source. We’ve got to keep the media.” McHolmes said.

David Hamrick, Trenton’s former Mayor, said someone has already purchased the building, but couldn’t say what it will become.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.