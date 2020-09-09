Ardmore Clubhouse opens cafe

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) -The long awaited Ardmore Clubhouse opened its Clubhouse Cafe Wednesday morning.

The clubhouse is open for meals, snacks, and arcade games.

Manager Kregg Clemens said he’s been waiting for this moment for over 4 years.

“We’ve just been waiting to pull the trigger,” Clemens said. “Everyone’s been training and having fun, and now we’re ready to have the public enjoy it with us.”

The remaining areas of the Clubhouse- the zip line, adventure courses, go carts, and mini golf- are scheduled to open later this month on September 23rd.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.