Ardmore football quarantined for 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 test
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KXII) -The Ardmore Tigers will miss the next two football games after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The entire Tigers team and staff will be quarantined for the next two weeks after the positive test was confirmed. Two games will be canceled, both are non-district games. Ardmore was scheduled to play Shawnee and Ponca City.
“We will miss those two non-district games,” head coach Josh Newby said. “We really thought we had a chance to win those. It’s unfortunate."
