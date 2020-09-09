Ardmore football quarantined for 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 test

(KXII) -The Ardmore Tigers will miss the next two football games after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The entire Tigers team and staff will be quarantined for the next two weeks after the positive test was confirmed. Two games will be canceled, both are non-district games. Ardmore was scheduled to play Shawnee and Ponca City.

“We will miss those two non-district games,” head coach Josh Newby said. “We really thought we had a chance to win those. It’s unfortunate."

