Advertisement

Ardmore nightclub won’t show sports broadcasts in which players protest anthem

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, left, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, center, and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif.
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, left, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, center, and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif.(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore nightclub says they will no longer be showing sports broadcasts where players refuse to stand for the national anthem.

“If they’re still taking the knee, then we’re still not showing it,” Starlite Club co-owner Ed Burton says.

That means pro football, basketball, soccer, hockey, baseball, and even NASCAR are all out at the Starlite Club.

So is college football if players protest racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem, a trend co-owner Ed Burton calls upsetting.

“We feel like the national anthem and then the flag are sacred things in this country. and we feel like they shouldn’t be used as a protest. So many people have fought and died for this country to defend it and it should not be desecrated by them.”

So he decided to take a stand.

“We’ve always had on the Thunder games and other things. We’re big supporters of the Thunder. If they’re taking this position to do what they’re doing, then we’re taking this position to do what we’re doing,” Burton says.

Veteran Steve Marler agrees with the club’s choice. To Marler, national anthem protests feel disrespectful.

“As patrons of the service, we supported our country and now we’re being disrespected by people not standing for the flag or the national anthem,” Marler says.

Some other veterans on Facebook say as veterans, they disagree because they fought for the right to protest. Others say it’s a bad business move.

But Burton doesn’t think the boycott will hurt business.

“I think the majority of people understand how we feel and support us on it.”

Instead, they’ll show hunting and gaming, golfing, and maybe a local newscast.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ardmore park gets crochet bombed

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fall foliage hasn’t arrived yet… but at Ardmore’s Fraley Park, some trees are starting to sport some color.

News

Ardmore nightclub no longer showing sports that protest national anthem

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Ardmore nightclub announced yesterday that they will no longer show sports broadcasts where the players refuse to stand for the national anthem.

News

Denison city council discusses ISD lawsuit in private

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
The parents of a Denison I-S-D student said a school resource officer and teacher left their child with bruises after an incident last year.

News

WiFi Hot spots down for Denison ISD

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Denison ISD announced Tuesday that more than half the hot spots for the district were disabled.

Latest News

News

DPS investigates plane crash in Fannin County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
DPS is investigating the cause of a plane that crashed in Fannin County, shortly after take off Monday morning.

News

Gainesville ISD provides COVID updates through live dashboard

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
School is back in session for Texoma students. One district is taking every step they can to be transparent with their community.

News

Father and son arrested in 2017 Fannin County shooting

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
Two men were arrested last week in a Fannin County shooting from more than three years ago.

News

Grayson County begins free COVID-19 testing at health department

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Free COVID-19 testing started at the Grayson County health department Tuesday.

News

Gainesville ISD provides COVID updates through live dashboard

Updated: 23 hours ago
School is back in session for Texoma students. One district is taking every step they can to be transparent with their community.

News

Love Co. treasurer indicted accused of embezzling thousands

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Love County Treasurer Lorry Hull has been indicted, accused of embezzling thousands.