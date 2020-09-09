Ardmore nightclub won’t show sports broadcasts in which players protest anthem

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore nightclub says they will no longer be showing sports broadcasts where players refuse to stand for the national anthem.

“If they’re still taking the knee, then we’re still not showing it,” Starlite Club co-owner Ed Burton says.

That means pro football, basketball, soccer, hockey, baseball, and even NASCAR are all out at the Starlite Club.

So is college football if players protest racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem, a trend co-owner Ed Burton calls upsetting.

“We feel like the national anthem and then the flag are sacred things in this country. and we feel like they shouldn’t be used as a protest. So many people have fought and died for this country to defend it and it should not be desecrated by them.”

So he decided to take a stand.

“We’ve always had on the Thunder games and other things. We’re big supporters of the Thunder. If they’re taking this position to do what they’re doing, then we’re taking this position to do what we’re doing,” Burton says.

Veteran Steve Marler agrees with the club’s choice. To Marler, national anthem protests feel disrespectful.

“As patrons of the service, we supported our country and now we’re being disrespected by people not standing for the flag or the national anthem,” Marler says.

Some other veterans on Facebook say as veterans, they disagree because they fought for the right to protest. Others say it’s a bad business move.

But Burton doesn’t think the boycott will hurt business.

“I think the majority of people understand how we feel and support us on it.”

Instead, they’ll show hunting and gaming, golfing, and maybe a local newscast.

