Ardmorites recognized for keeping Oklahoma beautiful

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) -Four finalists for Oklahoma’s statewide Environmental Excellence Celebration hailed from Ardmore and the surrounding area this year.

The contest is put on by Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, a non profit that organizes community cleanups.

The local affiliate, Ardmore Beautification Council made the nominations and announced the finalists.

The Chickasaw Nation was nominated for a historical mural of the Ardmore area, showcasing the story of the Chickasaw nation through the years.

Ardmore local Phillip Capshaw was nominated for picking up trash and cleaning up litter around the city.

Ardmore Literacy Leadership and Ardmore’s Boy Scouts of America chapter were recognized for a recycled book trade they organized together.

Ardmore Beautification Council member Barbara Santee says it’s important for the finalists to be recognized for their hard work, even if that’s not why they did it.

“It comes from the heart,” Santee said. “It’s one of those things where that’s not what their goal is. It’s in their heart to get out and clean and do different things to make Ardmore a more beautiful city.”

Ardmore’s Kay Laske was named the Ardmore Beautification Champion for her work to keep the city beautiful.

She will be recognized in a virtual ceremony put on by Keep Oklahoma Beautiful in November.

