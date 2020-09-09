Denison city council discusses ISD lawsuit in private

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The parents of a Denison I-S-D student said a school resource officer and teacher left their child with bruises after an incident last year.

In a lawsuit filed in Federal court, the family said their special needs student was dragged to the principal’s office after having a discipline issue in class.

The city council discussed the suit in private with their attorney Tuesday night.

No action was decided.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.