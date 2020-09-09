Denison city council discusses ISD lawsuit in private
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The parents of a Denison I-S-D student said a school resource officer and teacher left their child with bruises after an incident last year.
In a lawsuit filed in Federal court, the family said their special needs student was dragged to the principal’s office after having a discipline issue in class.
The city council discussed the suit in private with their attorney Tuesday night.
No action was decided.
Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.