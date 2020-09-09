Advertisement

DPS investigates plane crash in Fannin county

DPS is investigating the cause of a plane that crashed in Fannin County, shortly after take off Monday morning.
DPS is investigating the cause of a plane that crashed in Fannin County, shortly after take off Monday morning.(Fannin County Scanner Page, Facebook)
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - DPS is investigating the cause of a plane that crashed in Fannin County, shortly after take off Monday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened Labor Day, (September 7) at Jones Field, in Bonham.

They said the plane, a 1979 Piper aircraft, took off with a pilot and passenger on board, before crashing half a mile east of the airstrip, near Pecan and Bicentennial Street.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

