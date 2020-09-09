Experts recommend flu vaccine amid COVID-19 pandemic

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Experts said getting a flu vaccine could be your best line of defense as flu season approaches.

“It’s a good thing for the flu, it won’t help prevent COVID, but will keep your immune system really healthy so that you can fight off not only COVID, but other germs," Director of Infection Control at TMC, Donna Glenn said.

For that reason, Glenn recommends getting a flu shot as soon as possible this season.

“Now is fine, in a couple of weeks is fine, don’t wait much longer," Glenn said.

Trusted ER Dr. Adetunji Adesanoye agrees the sooner the better.

He recommends getting a flu vaccine for all ages.

“Everybody really should get a flu shot so that we can try and curb the spread of not just flu, at the same time we can try and curb the spread of COVID as well," Adesanoye said.

Both Glenn and Adesanoye said flu symptoms are very similar to COVID-19 symptoms, but there a couple of ways to differentiate.

“Two big things that are different with COVID than the flu is shortness of breath for COVID and loss of taste or smell for COVID, other than that they look pretty much the same," Glenn said.

“It would be pretty difficult actually to differentiate between both, you could however state that if you lose your sense of smell or taste, you may lean more toward COVID," Adesanoye said.

Glenn recommends people take advantage of the vaccine that helps prevent the flu, especially considering a COVID-19 vaccine does not exist yet.

“We see what’s going on with COVID without a vaccine, we can get them both at the same time, there’s a vaccine for one, there’s not for the other, it’s coming and hopefully when that vaccine comes people will take it as well," Glenn said.

