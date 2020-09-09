Frank Buck Zoo helps in Hurricane Laura relief

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Texoma zoo director is back home after helping Louisiana zoos hit hard by Hurricane Laura. How the Frank Buck Zoo helped colleagues down south respond, rescue and recover.

“We’ve already got all the expertise that we need so that was the reason why we decided hey we need to set up something so we can assist one another as needed," said Frank Buck Zoo director, Susan Kleven.

Kleven says hers is one of several zoos that began the Zoo Disaster Response Rescue and Recovery group.

“We have a number of different zoos that have signed on board that we have MOUs with and then we’re recruiting new facilities as well," said Kleven.

They formed in early 2018 in response to Hurricane Harvey. The team had their first deployment for Hurricane Laura. Three teams were sent from zoos in Texas down to Louisiana Purchase Zoo and Alexandria Zoo, both in Louisiana.

“We deployed teams to assist with debris removal, there were really large trees that came down on exhibits, helping out with just general clean up," said Kleven.

Kleven is a veteran when it comes to zoo disaster relief. She was recently deployed overseas for the Australia bushfires. This time she stayed in Texas as part of ZDR3 central communications.

“In addition to the direct communications between the teams and the facilities. I’m reporting their ETA and trying to set things up ahead of time," said Kleven.

The zoo community relies on each other’s help and expertise, all at their own expense.

“There is no funding for this because we just started really because we wanna help out our colleagues. We never know when it might be us that need the assistance," said Kleven.

While the teams have returned from the coast, Kleven says they may be headed back down for more recovery.

“These animals we spend more time with them than we do with our families sometimes. They are our extended family and they’re important to us so we need assistance with them as well," said Kleven.

The Zoo Disaster Response, Rescue and Recovery group has a GoFundMe to help in their aid to fellow zoos in need.

