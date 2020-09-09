Hugo man jailed for wife’s murder

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - State agents arrested a 71-year-old Hugo man Wednesday for the murder of his wife back in May.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Jeffrey Lyn Pierce faces a charge of first degree murder in the death of his wife, Ronnie Ranea Fitzpatrick-Pierce, 48.

The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBi assistance on May 7 when Fitzpatrick-Pierce was fatally stabbed.

“The investigation revealed that Pierce stabbed Ronnie multiple times during a domestic violence incident at the couple’s home, and that his actions were not justified,” the OSBI said in a statement Wednesday.

The Choctaw County District Attorney’s Office has filed one count of First Degree Murder with Malice Intent against Pierce.

OSBI agents, assisted by Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park, took Pierce into custody Wednesday at his home southeast of Hugo.

Pierce was booked into the Choctaw County jail and has been denied bond at this time.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.