S&S game canceled against Alvord

The S&S Rams football team prepares for football.(KXII)
By David Reed
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The S&S Rams game against the Alvord Bulldogs has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test from an Alvord student-athlete.

S&S Consolidated ISD announced on Wednesday that the game would be called off after much consideration regarding health and safety of all students.

S&S plans to hold their homecoming game on September 25th.

Tickets for the game scheduled against Alvord will be refunded as directed by the school website.

