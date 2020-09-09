S&S game canceled against Alvord

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The S&S Rams game against the Alvord Bulldogs has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test from an Alvord student-athlete.

S&S Consolidated ISD announced on Wednesday that the game would be called off after much consideration regarding health and safety of all students.

S&S plans to hold their homecoming game on September 25th.

Tickets for the game scheduled against Alvord will be refunded as directed by the school website.

Friday's game against Alvord is canceled. Please see attached image for details. pic.twitter.com/PWGPpL7FCL — S&S CISD (@SANDSRAMS) September 9, 2020

