TCS begins football workouts

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Christian School Eagles took the field for the first time in two years.

Not only did Tuesday serve as their first practice of the season, they are bringing football back after a year off. The Eagles are also making the transition to 6-man fooball. New head coach Matt Townsend will be leading the charge. He has been on campus as a basketball coach, but now, players and coaches will be adjusting to the 6-man game together.

“We wanted to get a pulse back into the program and bring it back," Townsend said. "If that means 6-man, that’s what we’re going to do. The boys have really taken to it. They are enthusiastic and super excited to play football again.”

“It’s pretty different. It''s a lot faster," center Michael Tan said. "It’s more running and more open field.”

“It’s different for most us because we’re used to 11 man," quarterback Carson Russell said. "I think we have a really good team that is fit for it. I think we’re going to do really good things in it.”

