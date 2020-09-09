Advertisement

TCS begins football workouts

By David Reed
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Christian School Eagles took the field for the first time in two years.

Not only did Tuesday serve as their first practice of the season, they are bringing football back after a year off. The Eagles are also making the transition to 6-man fooball. New head coach Matt Townsend will be leading the charge. He has been on campus as a basketball coach, but now, players and coaches will be adjusting to the 6-man game together.

“We wanted to get a pulse back into the program and bring it back," Townsend said. "If that means 6-man, that’s what we’re going to do. The boys have really taken to it. They are enthusiastic and super excited to play football again.”

“It’s pretty different. It''s a lot faster," center Michael Tan said. "It’s more running and more open field.”

“It’s different for most us because we’re used to 11 man," quarterback Carson Russell said. "I think we have a really good team that is fit for it. I think we’re going to do really good things in it.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

TCS begins football workouts

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Texoma Christian School Eagles took the field for the first time in two years.

Sports

Sherman and Denison begin football practice

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Travis Buckner
Sherman and Denison began football practice on Monday.

Sports

Oklahoma High School football rankings for the week of September 7th

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Travis Buckner
Several Area Oklahoma high schools are picked in the top ten in the state for the week of September 7th.

Sports

Texas High School football rankings for the week of September 7th

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
After two weeks of play, three Texoma teams have been ranked in the top ten statewide.

Latest News

Sports

High School football Rankings

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
After two weeks of play, three Texoma teams have been ranked in the top ten statewide.

Sports

Sherman and Denison begin football practice

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Sherman and Denison begin football practice.

Sports

Oklahoma high school football state rankings

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Texoma teams ranked in the top ten in the state wide poll.

Sports

S&S-Callisburg Highlights

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:22 AM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
S&S-Callisburg Highlights

Sports

Ada-Ardmore Highlights

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Ada-Ardmore Highlights

Sports

Gunter-Pottsboro Highlights

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:20 AM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Gunter-Pottsboro Highlights