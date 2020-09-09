Advertisement

Tom Bean-Dodd City Highlights

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Whitewright-Bonham Volleyball Highlights

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
Van Alstyne-Aubrey Volleyball Highlights

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
TCS begins football workouts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Reed
The Texoma Christian School Eagles took the field for the first time in two years.

TCS begins football workouts

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sherman and Denison begin football practice

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Sherman and Denison began football practice on Monday.

Oklahoma High School football rankings for the week of September 7th

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Several Area Oklahoma high schools are picked in the top ten in the state for the week of September 7th.

Aubrey-Van Alstyne Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Tom Bean-Dodd City Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Texas High School football rankings for the week of September 7th

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
After two weeks of play, three Texoma teams have been ranked in the top ten statewide.

High School football Rankings

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
