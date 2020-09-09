Advertisement

WiFi Hot spots down for Denison ISD

Denison ISD announced Tuesday that more than half the hot spots for the district were disabled.
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison ISD announced Tuesday that more than half the hot spots for the district were disabled.

The district posted to its website, and Facebook page that 115 out of the 200 hot spots are currently not functioning.

The hot spots are used to power their campus' at-home learning.

Officials with the district said the hot spots are still providing fast internet access for those students who participate in the at home learning courses.

The issues are happening with the content filter, causing several websites to be blocked.

This hinders some students from completing assignments.

Denison ISD spokesperson Brian Eaves said the district can’t take down the filter themselves.

“Legally we can’t remove the filter off them, or else we get into compliance with the children’s internet protection act. So, they have to have the filter built into them as per the educational requirements.” Eaves said.

The district said a company is currently working to fix this problem, and everything should be back up and running by Wednesday morning.

