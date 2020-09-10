9/11 memorial log makes stop in Tioga before being displayed at Pentagon, memorial museum

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) -

The founders of a non-profit group honoring fallen service members stopped in Tioga Wednesday with a hand-carved memorial honoring the first responders and victims of the attacks on 9/11.

Anthony Monnin and Jeremy Soles are founders of the non-profit organization “Carry On” which “honors the sacrifices of our fallen military, law enforcement, fire fighters and EMS.”

Three weeks ago they came up with the idea to design a log to honor fallen first responders from the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and brought it to a master carver out of Whitharral, Texas.

Their plan is to bring it to Virginia Beach for a memorial honor walk this Friday on the 19th anniversary of the attacks.

“From there after that particular event we’re hoping that the log will then be transported by Virginia Beach Fire Department to the Pentagon. Then from the Pentagon transferred over to the New York Fire Department and then finally be on display at the 9/11 memorial museum,” Soles said.

The main placard on the log honors the “323 firefighters, the 55 military personnel and EMS that fell that day and law enforcement that fell trying to rescue people from the towers and other locations” Soles said.

Several law enforcement agencies the aided in the response to the attacks have their symbols displayed as well.

There are also memorial placards for Shanksville, PA where United Airlines flight 93 was brought down by passengers before it could crash into the White House as well as the aircraft that crashed into the Pentagon.

“This directly correlates to the current climate we’re facing here in America,” Soles said. “That means unity and there’s no other time in America where we need unity like we do right now.”

After Friday the log will be on display at the Pentagon, with the New York Fire Department and finally the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

