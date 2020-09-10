Advertisement

9/11 memorial log makes stop in Tioga before being displayed at Pentagon, memorial museum

By Michael Rogers
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) -

The founders of a non-profit group honoring fallen service members stopped in Tioga Wednesday with a hand-carved memorial honoring the first responders and victims of the attacks on 9/11.

Anthony Monnin and Jeremy Soles are founders of the non-profit organization “Carry On” which “honors the sacrifices of our fallen military, law enforcement, fire fighters and EMS.”

Three weeks ago they came up with the idea to design a log to honor fallen first responders from the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and brought it to a master carver out of Whitharral, Texas.

Their plan is to bring it to Virginia Beach for a memorial honor walk this Friday on the 19th anniversary of the attacks.

“From there after that particular event we’re hoping that the log will then be transported by Virginia Beach Fire Department to the Pentagon. Then from the Pentagon transferred over to the New York Fire Department and then finally be on display at the 9/11 memorial museum,” Soles said.

The main placard on the log honors the “323 firefighters, the 55 military personnel and EMS that fell that day and law enforcement that fell trying to rescue people from the towers and other locations” Soles said.

Several law enforcement agencies the aided in the response to the attacks have their symbols displayed as well.

There are also memorial placards for Shanksville, PA where United Airlines flight 93 was brought down by passengers before it could crash into the White House as well as the aircraft that crashed into the Pentagon.

“This directly correlates to the current climate we’re facing here in America,” Soles said. “That means unity and there’s no other time in America where we need unity like we do right now.”

After Friday the log will be on display at the Pentagon, with the New York Fire Department and finally the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

9/11 memorial log makes stop in Tioga before being displayed at Pentagon, memorial museum

Updated: 1 hour ago
The founders of a non-profit group honoring fallen service members stopped in Tioga Wednesday with a hand-carved memorial honoring the first responders and victims of the attacks on 9/11.

News

Hugo woman found stabbed to death, husband arrested for murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
A Hugo woman’s husband has been arrested and charged with her murder, months after she was found stabbed to death

News

Ardmore Clubhouse opens cafe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
The long awaited Ardmore Clubhouse opened its Clubhouse Cafe Wednesday morning.

News

Ardmorites recognized for keeping Oklahoma beautiful

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Four finalists for Oklahoma’s statewide Environmental Excellence Celebration hailed from Ardmore and the surrounding area this year.

Latest News

News

Ardmorites recognized for keeping Oklahoma beautiful

Updated: 5 hours ago
Four finalists for Oklahoma’s statewide Environmental Excellence Celebration hailed from Ardmore and the surrounding area this year.

News

Frank Buck Zoo helps in Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana zoos hard. How the Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville helped colleagues down south respond, rescue and recover.

News

Experts recommend flu vaccine amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Experts said getting a flu vaccine could be your best line of defense as flu season approaches.

Crime

Hugo man jailed for wife’s murder

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
State agents arrested a 71-year-old Hugo man Wednesday for the murder of his wife back in May.

News

Frank Buck Zoo helps in Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: 11 hours ago
Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana zoos hard. How the Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville helped colleagues down south respond, rescue and recover.

News

Ardmore nightclub won’t show sports broadcasts in which players protest anthem

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
An Ardmore nightclub says they will no longer be showing sports broadcasts where players refuse to stand for the national anthem.