Ada pulls football for two weeks

(KXII) - The Ada Cougars are pulling their football team off the field after playing against Ardmore last week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ada has made the decision to cancel the next two games which include rivals in McAlester and Durant. Ada Schools was advised by health officials to suspend football activities and quarantine several players that had exposure to an Ardmore player that tested positive for COVID-19.

Ada plans to return to action for the district opener on September 25th against Tecumseh.

This is not the first time Ada has been slowed down with COVID-19 concerns. The Cougars stopped summer workouts for football and girls basketball in late July when at least five student-athletes tested positive.

