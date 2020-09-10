Ardmore Camp Fire burglary sparks desire for justice

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Earlier this month thieves broke into the Ardmore Camp Fire Hut, made a mess, and stole five laptops.

Regional Manager Margaret Gilbert said whoever did it took their time.

“The office was upside down,” Gilbert said. “It was just a shambles. Every paper from every envelope was removed.”

Gilbert learned about the burglary Tuesday when her daughter drove up to the clubhouse.

“She called me and said we’ve been broken into,” Gilbert said. “I felt very violated. It wasn’t just against me.”

Gilbert isn’t only the regional campfire director, her grandchildren are also campfire kids-all 5 of them. In fact, they spent their summer earning money to buy laptops to do online schooling at the Ardmore Camp Fire Hut.

“Everybody knows this was a youth organization,” Gilbert said. “And they came in and took things from these children.”

Gilbert doesn’t think the criminal thought about who the crime would affect.

“I don’t think they thought about anything,” Gilbert said.

Besides the laptops, 4 gogurts,spray paint, some petty cash, and some other sweet treats were also stolen.

“It wasn’t like a five minute job,” Gilbert said. “They spent time here.”

After the burglary a kind anonymous donor gifted the children with money for new laptops.

“There were some really great people that have stepped up and they have replaced the computers,” Gilbert said. “The kids will be able to go ahead and start school.”

Gilbert isn’t giving up finding who’s responsible; she plans to check nearby surveillance cameras.

“We’re hoping that the museum caught something,” Gilbert said. [The police] did fingerprint a lot."

Gilbert said the crime hasn’t distracted her from the groups goal- teaching kids leadership skills, citizenship, and outdoor stewardship. Camp Fire’s next step will be to re-sanitize the building so the group can begin recruitment on September 22nd. If you’re interested in joining, you can email margaret@campfirehok.org or call (580) 223-5889.

