Bells prepares to face Valley View

By David Reed
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KXII) - The Bells Panthers prepare to face 2019 state semi-finalist Valley View in a big game on Friday.

Both teams are coming off of deep playoff seasons with the Panthers bringing back several key members from a team that had great success last season.

Bells has started fast with wins over Whitesboro and Howe. Valley View lost their season opener against Ponder. Both teams have high expectations this season.

