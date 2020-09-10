Davis, Sulphur prepare for Murray County Bedlam

(KXII) - One of the best games around will be renewed on Friday when Davis and Sulphur meet in Murray County Bedlam.

These two teams go way back and play in one of the most historic rivalries in Oklahoma high school football.. Sulphur has played two heavyweights to start the season and are 0-2, but nobody is counting them out of a deep playoff run. The Davis Wolves started their season with a win and continue trending upward.

“There are two schools in Murray County and all the kids know each other," Davis head coach Greg Parker said. "The fans know each other. It’s been going on for a long time.”

“It’s a huge rivalry with just seven miles apart," Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon said. "The kids all know one another, so it’s a huge rivalry. Always a good ballgame. One of the biggest rivalries in the state of Oklahoma.”

